FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases are spiking across the National Football League (NFL), disrupting many teams' games- keeping players off the field. The NFL is now looking to make adjustments to keep everyone safe.
More and more players added to the COVID-19/reserve list, and now the NFL is tightening its COVID-19 gameday rules and could potentially be making changes to playoffs.
The Baltimore Ravens added now seven defensive players to the list, as well as the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers had to close down their practice facility after wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19.
With more coronavirus scares, the NFL is now tightening game-day rules, turning its protocols way up in response to this issue.
The league sent a memo to all 32 teams and announced mask requirements on game days, the expansion of teams' sidelines, and even enhancing "intensive" protocols for NFL teams hit with positive tests.
But the biggest hit, the NFL mandated that all players and staff must wear masks or double-layered gaiters in the locker room on game days, plus during any pre-game or post-game field interactions.
With talk of a potential bubble come playoff time, Western Mass News spoke with play by play voice of the New England Patriots Bob Socci, who said this investment would be challenging but ideal.
"I do think it's a possibility, and I believe that there have been reports of the league considering a bubble for the championship round, the conference championship games, and the super bowl," he explained. "That makes a lot more sense to me because now you're talking about a much more limited period."
Socci goes on saying it would be a complicated process due to the number of not only players per team, but equipment staff, team managers, videographers, trainers, and physicians. He said financially it would be an investment as well.
The NFL is now preparing a playoff contingency plan to present to team owners.
Their idea is to expand the playoffs to 16 teams, having eight in each conference. The league decided to come up with this plan, anticipating games losing amid the pandemic as teams move past bye-weeks in their schedules.
How will this look?
The league would take four division winners and four wild-card teams from each conference. The expanded playoffs would eliminate the first-round bye for number-one seeds, which would take on the number-eight seeds.
Of course, there are holes in this plan that the league is still figuring out.
This latest announcement comes as the league already went through one playoff expansion this year, going from 12 to 14 teams and creating two new playoff games.
Socci told Western Mass News this could help the Patriots, given their 2-5 record so far on the season.
"If that expanded field, that creates an opportunity for the New England Patriots, you know that'd be wonderful, we'd love to call January football again," he added. "But again, it starts on Monday. They've got to play well."
