SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Election Day has been a major focus for the National Football League making sure all players, coaches and members of teams have the opportunity to vote.
Meanwhile, the NFL trade deadline is Tuesday.
All 32 team facilities closed Tuesday meaning no practice for any team as the league is encouraging players, coaches and members to get out and vote.
Players across the league took to social media using their platform to encourage everyone to vote.
From the start of preseason, many players and teams united to recognize the importance of the day. Both former and current players from the New England Patriots took to social media encouraging fans to make their voices heard.
“I just want to encourage everyone, go out there, use your voice to vote,” captain Devin McCourty said. “You have some control. You can decide who runs and who makes decisions and you can inspire the generations behind us."
“If you haven't voted, get up, get out, go vote today,” former player Benjamin Watson said. “If you have, sit tight and wait for the results. Whatever happens in this election, we do know that life will go on, we do know that God is on the throne, but this is an important time."
The McCourty twins and former patriots tight end Watson have been strong advocates for the Black Lives Matter movement being very expressive about their thoughts about police brutality.
Meanwhile, former NFL safety Jack Brewer reposted a video from the "Black Voices for Trump" page where he is thanking famous rapper Lil Pump saying, "Vote Trump!"
As for football, it is the NFL trade deadline. The Patriots are already making moves trading with the Miami Dolphins bringing in wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
Ahead of the election, the league launched its social justice initiative called "Inspire Change,” spending the last three months providing current and former players, coaches, team members and fans with education and resources on voting. These resources reached more than 2,300 players and 6,000 members of the NFL family.
Through this initiative, more than 900 NFL players are registered to vote. This is a 90 percent increase in registered active players.
The Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers all proudly boasted 100 percent of their current players were registered to vote.
