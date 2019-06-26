CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There has now been a resignation at the top level of the Mass. Registry of Motor Vehicles, tied to the failure to take action after Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield was arrested for drunk driving in Connecticut.
Now, many are wondering how this slipped through the cracks at the RMV.
The investigation into the New Hampshire truck crash that killed seven motorcylists has now led to the head of the Mass. RMV to step down.
This resignation is leading to questions how the RMV and police departments communicate in the state.
MassDOT is calling for answers after the RMV admitted the agency should have terminated Zhukovskky's driver's license after his drunk driving arrest in East Windsor, CT this past May.
In a statement, Mass. Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack promises that interim Mass. Registrar of Motor Vehicles Jamey Tesler "will lead an in depth review of the Registry’s state-to-state data sharing processes to ensure the RMV acts as quickly as possible on any information shared by other states.”
To learn more about the current process, Western Mass News checked in with local police departments about how they report a driving offense to the RMV.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told us that if someone is pulled over for a serious offense, an officer must report it to the RMV.
"And the officer feels the need for an immediate, threat, suspension, or review, the officer will fill-out the paperwork and it will be either emailed or faxed to the registry for them to take action," Wilk explained.
Wilk said once the paperwork is sent to the RMV, they are not in further contact with the RMV unless they are asked to serve an in-hand suspension to a resident.
Zhukovskky's driving history has raised many flags since 2013, with charges in and out of Massachusetts.
Howver, Wilk said that if someone was charged in another state, it won't show up on a criminal records check or a license check here.
"Unless we do a special check, which isn't usually done on motor vehicle stops. It's done on a more serious offense. If that state notified the Mass. registry and they suspended the license, it will show up on our computer check that the license is suspended," Wilk explained.
Officers can use a system called or III, to check a person's history in other states.
Wilk said unless an officer used an III to found out more information on Zhukovskky, there is no way local police officers would know about all of his offenses - only the RMV.
"Once the registry suspends your license, all the rights to operate are gone," Wilk said.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.