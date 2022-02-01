DALTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A man injured in a deadly crash that killed seven members of his motorcycle club is now suing the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
The crash happened in New Hampshire back in 2019, and now, Joshua Morin of Dalton wants the RMV to be held accountable.
Two and half years after a truck slammed into the Jarheads Motorcycle Club in Randolph, New Hampshire killing seven members, Joshua Morin still suffers both physically and mentally.
"I have good days and bad days,” he told Western Mass News.
Morin suffered a stage III shoulder separation, fractured his left hand, broke his pelvis in three places, fractured his thigh, broke his knee, dislocated and fractured his tib-fib, and shattered his foot.
“I've had 24 surgeries on my leg,” Morin said. “I have a 25th surgery planned. It was supposed to go in December of last year. I was postponed because of COVID. I still don't walk right. I have a prosthetic that I use. My ankle is still really in a bad positioning.”
He has filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts RMV for allegedly failing to suspend the driver's license of the man charged in connection with the crash, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield.
The suit alleged that that failure allowed Zhukovskyy, whose license had been suspended in Connecticut after an OUI charge, to continue driving.
“He was pulled over and arrested in Connecticut and refused a breathalyzer or some sort of substance abuse test, so they revoked his license in Connecticut and sent another,” Morin explained. “They actually sent two warnings. They sent an electronic warning and they sent a written warning.”
According to the suit, Connecticut sent notice of Zhukovskyy's license suspension to Massachusetts, but the notice was not processed because of “a defect” in the registry's computer system.
A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which oversees the registry, declined to comment on the lawsuit.
“There's just safety measures that are supposed to be in place that are being ignored and you know, people are paying for it,” Morin said.
Morin is seeking unspecified monetary compensation for injuries, medical expenses, lost wages and suffering.
As for Zhukovskyy, he remains in custody in New Hampshire and his trial is scheduled to begin in July.
