GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New Hampshire man accused of stabbing a Mass. state trooper last year appeared in court Friday.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that Nghia Le was back in a Greenfield courtroom today and pleaded guilty to eight charges including armed assault with intent to murder at a change of plea hearing.
He originally pleaded not guilty in December 2018.
Le was accused of stabbing a state trooper in his face and upper body before attempting to steal his cruiser last October following a high-speed chase that ended in New Salem. He reportedly stole a car in New Hampshire before crossing the border into Massachusetts and assaulting the state trooper.
Carey said that sentencing is expected later Friday afternoon.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.