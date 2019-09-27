GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New Hampshire man accused of stabbing a Mass. state trooper last year has changed his plea.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 19-year-old Nghia Le of Manchester, NH pleaded guilty Friday to several charges including:
- Armed assault with intent to murder
- Armed assault with intent to rob
- Mayhem
- Aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Assault and battery on a public employee causing serious injury
- Armed carjacking
- Assault by means of a dangerous weapon
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
Le originally pleaded not guilty in December 2018.
The charges stem from an incident dating back to October 17, 2018 when Le stole a car in New Hampshire then fled into Massachusetts.
An Erving police officer tried to stop Le on Route 2 when Le sideswiped another car as he tried to flee.
"After being stopped by Trooper [Mark] Whitcomb on Orange Road in New Salem, Le stabbed him repeatedly in the face, chest and arm and attempted to steal his cruiser, before he was finally subdued by [Erving Police Officer James] Loynd, who shot Le several times," Carey explained.
Judge Richard Carey sentenced Le to 10 to 12 years in prison, followed by five years probation. Le received a credit for time-served of 340 days.
Prosecutors had asked for 19 to 23 years, while Le's attorney's reportedly asked for five to seven-and-a-half years.
“No sentence could ever repair the damage the defendant inflicted through this vicious attack...but what really shone through in this process was the strength, bravery, and resiliency of Trooper Whitcomb, Officer Loynd, and their families. They will remain in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to recover and heal from this incident," said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.