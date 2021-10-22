NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars worth of batteries from local supermarkets.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 49-year-old Brian Caldwell of Windham, NH admitted to stealing $16,793.92 in batteries from 13 Big Y locations across Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, and Worcester Counties between May 8, 2021 and June 26, 2021.
Prosecutors explained that Caldwell's intention was to sell the batteries on the internet.
Loisel explained that Caldwell was arrested on June 26 after Northampton Police intercepted him in the Big Y parking lot after concealing $1,939.91 in batteries in a reusable shopping bag. An investigation, which involved the 13 police departments in those communities and Big Y Loss Prevention, led to the charges.
“Despite Mr. Caldwell’s lack of any criminal record, the Commonwealth believes that this case warranted a felony conviction along with full restitution to be paid immediately back to Big Y, given the amount of merchandise stolen over a short period of time," said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington in a statement.
Caldwell pleaded guilty to one felony charge of larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme. He was ordered to stay away from all Big Y locations, pay $14,854.11 in immediate restitution to Big Y, pay a $10,000 fine, and was placed on two years probation.
