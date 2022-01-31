DALTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A man injured in a deadly crash that killed seven members of his motorcycle club is now suing the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.
The crash happened in New Hampshire back in 2019, and now, Joshua Morin of Dalton wants the RMV to be held accountable.
Morin suffered severe injuries in the crash and filed a lawsuit against the RMV for allegedly failing to suspend the driver's license of the man charged in connection with the crash, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield.
The suit alleges that that failure allowed Zhukovskyy, whose license was suspended in Connecticut after an OUI charge, to continue driving in Massachusetts.
"He was pulled over and arrested in Connecticut and refused a breathalyzer or some sort of substance abuse test, so they revoked his license in Connecticut and sent another,” Morin told Western Mass News. “They actually sent two warnings. They sent electronic warning and they sent a written warning."
Morin is seeking unspecified monetary compensation for injuries, medical expenses, lost wages and suffering.
As for Zhukovskyy, he remains in custody in New Hampshire and his trial is scheduled to begin in July.
