SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the National Hockey League as more players tested positive for COVID-19.
The league has now postponed another game, and it's early in the season.
This just in, the Carolina Hurricanes game at the Nashville Predators Tuesday has been postponed due to COVID issues. This is now the fifth game postponed this season.
This comes after the Hurricanes and Predators already played Monday night. Carolina center Jordan Staal and Nashville forward Mikael Granlund are the only two players on their rosters on the NHL COVID protocol list.
This isn't the only game affected by the pandemic.
Four other matchups also postponed, including the Dallas Stars, who had 17 players test positive for COVID-19 before opening night. Their regular-season opener has been pushed all the way back to January 22, this Friday.
The league announced 12 games have been rescheduled to accommodate the Stars after their outbreak affects our own Boston Bruins future game against the Washington Capitals. The game originally set for April 11 has been moved up a day to April 10.
As of now Bruins forward Karson Kuhlman has been the only player listed unavailable due to COIV-19 protocols. The Bruins will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
