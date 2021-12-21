(WGGB/WSHM) – The NHL and its players will be opting out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after having its regular season disrupted by COVID-19, according to sources familiar with the matter.
An official announcement from the league is expected on Wednesday.
More than 50 games have been postponed this season, and there have been concerns that the NHL will be unable to complete a full 82 game season with over a fourth of its players out due to COVID-19 protocol.
