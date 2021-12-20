(WGGB/WSHM) – The NHL is set to officially pause the season due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the league.
According to ESPN, the pause would happen tomorrow and the season would officially resume after Christmas.
More than a fourth of the league is out on COVID-19 protocol, including the Boston Bruins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.