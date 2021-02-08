(WGGB/WSHM) -- The NHL has announced several postponed games, one of which impacts the Boston Bruins.
The February 15 game between the Bruins and the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden is among seven games postponed Monday because of COVID-19 protocols.
Those seven games include two for the Buffalo Sabres against the Washington Capitals, two other games for the Devils against the Philadelphia Flyers, and two for the Minnesota Wild.
All organizations will continue to follow all guidelines and the NHL will determine resumption of practice and games in the coming days.
