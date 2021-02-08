Boston Bruins generic

(Photo courtesy MGN-Online) 

(WGGB/WSHM) -- The NHL has announced several postponed games, one of which impacts the Boston Bruins.

The February 15 game between the Bruins and the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden is among seven games postponed Monday because of COVID-19 protocols. 

Those seven games include two for the Buffalo Sabres against the Washington Capitals, two other games for the Devils against the Philadelphia Flyers, and two for the Minnesota Wild.

All organizations will continue to follow all guidelines and the NHL will determine resumption of practice and games in the coming days.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.