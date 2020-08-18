HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke restaurant is closed for the next 24 hours after an employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
Nick's Nest said in a Facebook post that when the employee last worked on Monday, August 10, she had no symptoms.
Later that week - on Thursday, August 13 - the employee began having a low-grade fever.
Nick's Nest said that the employee got a COVID-19 test, which came back on Saturday as negative. However, concerned that it might be a false negative, the employee had another test on Sunday.
That second test reportedly came back on Tuesday as positive.
"We apologize for any stress and fear this will cause anyone," the Facebok post added.
The restaurant will now be closed for the next 24 hours for cleaning and will reopen at noon on Wednesday.
Anyone with questions can contact the Holyoke Board of Health at (413) 322-5595 or the restaurant on Wednesday at (413) 532-5229.
