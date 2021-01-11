HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As many restaurants are struggling to stay in business during the pandemic, Nick’s Nest in Holyoke is celebrating a major milestone.
As of this year, they have officially been serving hot dogs in the city for 100 years.
“I would say what’s true about this little place is that it’s been in Holyoke forever, so it’s a Holyoke tradition,” said Kevin Chateauneuf, owner of Nick’s Nest in Holyoke.
If you’re from Holyoke, you’ve probably been to Nick’s Nest. For the past 100 years, they’ve been serving hot dogs, beans, and popcorn to the people of the Paper City and beyond.
“When you make it 100 years, that’s a long time. Without the community supporting you… your business doesn’t make it,” Chateauneuf added.
Kevin and Jennifer Chateauneuf bought the place back in 2005 after growing up coming to the nest.
“We were always like ‘Wouldn’t it be so cool to own Nick‘s Nest? It’s been around forever’… and one day we were walking by and there was a huge ‘For Sale’ sign and we were like it’s for sale, so we came in, got a realtor, and the rest is history,” said Jennifer Chateauneuf.
However, the history of the nest stretches long before them.
It started as a popcorn stand on the side of the road in 1921 by Nick Malfas.
In 1922, business was already booming, so he expanded his cart.
By 1927, Malfas bought his first store front and after one more expansion in 1935, in 1948, the Malfas family settled in their Northampton Street location where it sits today.
“Whatever the first building was his wife said ‘Oh, that looks like a little nest’ and his name was Nick Malfas, so that’s where Nick’s Nest comes from,” Jennifer Chateauneuf added.
The Chateauneufs told Western Mass News a secret to their success is sticking with their historic roots while not being afraid of innovation.
“We have never wanted to change the concept of this little place, so we just added more stuff to the menu to keep our sales going,” Kevin Chateauneuf noted.
Broadening their menu has also been key in surviving the pandemic.
“We just added recently - in the last three months - chicken tenders, cheese curds, and mac and cheese. We’re trying to give people other options than a hotdog,” Kevin Chateauneuf said.
At the end of the day, the Chateauneufs credit their ultimate success to the loyal customers.
“Thank you to everyone who supported us for not only the last 16 years that we’ve owned it… but also the hundred years…but especially the last year. We definitely won’t forget it,” said Kevin Jennifer Chateauneuf.
