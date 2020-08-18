HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Businesses in Holyoke are grappling with their employees testing positive for COVID-19.
A second establishment closed their doors temporarily this week, following two COVID-19 positive cases from Target employees.
Target at Holyoke Mall is now back open Tuesday. On Monday, the company announced that two employees had tested positive for the virus earlier this month, triggering a deep clean of the store.
Now, the owners of Nick’s Nest have announced similar protocols are underway at their restaurant
Nick’s Nest in Holyoke has temporarily shut their doors for a deep cleaning. The owners announced on Facebook that one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Though they said the employee had not worked at the restaurant since August 10, the owners stated they will not be allowed to reopen until noon Wednesday per the city’s board of health.
The owners said it was recommended that every worker on the last shift with the positive employee get tested too. They won’t be let inside the building until their test results come back.
Target at the Holyoke Mall reopened Tuesday morning after being closed down the day before. The company confirmed that two employees tested positive earlier in the month and that the store has been deep cleaned.
They said:
"…We’re providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checklanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures."
UMass Amherst microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton added, “In a lab setting, COVID can live on a solid surface for hours, if not a day or two, but that is in a lab setting where everything is set up appropriately, everything is good for COVID to be able to live. It’s not the middle of a Target store.”
Western Mass News spoke with Hamilton about the deep cleaning process. She said the cleaning can be more targeted when it’s an employee who tests positive, rather than a customer wandering the aisles.
“Think break rooms, probably the bathrooms, the cash register area where the cashiers stand the cash machine,” Hamilton added.
Target officials declined to answer follow-up questions.
While it is unknown on what date the employees tested positive, Hamilton said those going into the store should still wear a face covering and avoid smaller spaces within the building as much as possible.
“The chances of you getting it are much lower than if you are in a bathroom or a break room,” Hamilton explained.
We reached out to the Holyoke board of health for more information on the exact protocols businesses should follow. We have not heard back.
Anyone with questions regarding the Nick's Nest case can contact the Holyoke Board of Health at (413) 322-5595 or the restaurant on Wednesday at (413) 532-5229.
