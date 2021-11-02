EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This year's mayoral race in Easthampton has been chosen by ranked choice voting for the first time.
Incumbent Mayor Nicole LaChapelle beat out challengers Eric Berzins and Keith Routhier.
LaChapelle received 2,736 votes, Berzins received 350 votes, and Routhier received 214 votes.
With Tuesday's win, LaChapelle secured her third term in the city and another four years in office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.