SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people are under arrest after Springfield Police continues a crackdown on prostitution.
Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Wednesday afternoon, members of the Strategic Impact Unit utilized undercover officers in an anti-John, anti-prostitution sting in the lower Forest Park and South End neighborhoods.
"These operations are the police department's response to ongoing neighborhood quality of life complaints in these areas," Walsh explained.
Five of those arrested are being charged with pay for sexual conduct for a fee:
- Carlos Santana, 43, of Springfield
- Anthony Jimenez, 33, of Springfield
- Luis Perez, 35, of Springfield
- Jamal Khan, 69, of Chicopee
- Mary Anne Lindsay, 32, of Chicopee
Police added that four others are facing a charge of sexual conduct for a fee:
- Jamie Tellier, 56, of Springfield
- Latasha Lee, 36, of Springfield
- Delilah Maldonado, 39, homeless
- Courtney Haile, 29, of West Springfield
