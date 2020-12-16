CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four families are without a home following a fire on Grattan Street in Chicopee on Wednesday.
Officials told Western Mass News that nine people have been displaced, and that includes some children. Thankfully no one was injured.
Western Mass News spoke to Jeffrey Jaros, a resident of that home.
He said he started to smell smoke on the third floor and went to go investigate.
“Went next door knocked on her door, she opened it. There was smoke. I'm like 'is your apartment on fire,' and she's like 'I don't know, I don't know where it's coming from,' I said 'call 911 get out of here,'” Jaros said. "Luckily we were both home, and I had the day off. If we weren't home, I honestly think the third floor would've gone up."
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the four families impacted by the fire.
