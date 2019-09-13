Nine displaced after fire rips through Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Nine people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out a residence on Clantoy Street.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, crews were called to 50-52 Clantoy Street around 9:50 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Firefighters arrived to find that a fire had broken out in the kitchen located on the first floor of the home.
As crews were extinguishing the flames, Tetreault says firefighters were able to rescue a cat that was located on the second floor.
Crews were able to douse the flames quickly, but the damage had already been done.
A total of nine people were displaced, and the American Red Cross is helping those residents impacted by the fire.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Officials say that the home sustained approximately $20,000 in damages.
Upon further investigation, the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause to be unattended cooking.
