SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A total of nine people are without a place to call home after a fire tore through their residence Monday morning.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters responded to 75 Ranney Street just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.
When crews arrived on scene, they were able to locate and quickly douse a fire that originated the basement of the home.
Capt. Tetreault says that, while no injuries were reported, a total of nine people will have to look for other means of shelter for the time being.
Those residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Capt. Tetreault adds that the home sustained approximately $5,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.