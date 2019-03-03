Nine displaced following kitchen fire despite quick response from Holyoke firefighters.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Nine Holyoke residents are without a place to stay tonight after a kitchen fire tore through an apartment Sunday night.
Captain Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department tells us, in a statement, that firefighters were called to 121 Clemente Street for a report of a fire inside an apartment building.
Holyoke Police and Fire officials received several 911 calls from different residents inside the apartment building, reporting that the building's smoke detectors were going off.
Luckily, a fire engine was right across the street at the time the 911 call came in and quickly rushed to the scene.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they located a fire in the kitchen at an apartment on the fourth floor.
Due to their quick response, firefighters were able to contain the fire to just the kitchen, but the apartment already sustained excessive damage from the smoke that emitted from the fire.
Thankfully, the two residents that reside were not home at the time the fire erupted.
A total of nine people were displaced due to the amount of water and smoke damage sustained to various apartments.
Captain Cavagnac added that no injuries were reported, and later stated that the origin of the fire was an electric blower motor for a gas-fired heating unit.
The incident remains under investigation by the Holyoke Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.