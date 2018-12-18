SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people have been displaced following an afternoon fire in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews responded around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday for a fire in a second floor bathroom wall at 32-34 Manilla Avenue.
One woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of anxiety.
Leger noted that four people from 32 Manilla and five people from 34 Manilla have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The property sustained approximately $40,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the city's arson and bomb squad.
