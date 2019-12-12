SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A New Jersey priest has been arraigned in Springfield charges stemming from an incident decades ago.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that 72-year-old Father Patrick Kuffner was indicted by a grand jury on three charges of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14.
Kuffner was arraigned Thursday in Hampden County Superior Court after being arrested in Ocean County, New Jersey on a fugitive from justice warrant.
The D.A.'s office explained that the alleged incident took place in the early 1980s when Kuffner, who was a lay person at the time, allegedly sexually assaulted three victims he was chaperoning on an overnight trip to Springfield.
Kuffner was ordained as a priest in 2002.
Investigators were alerted to the allegations after one of the alleged victims went to a funeral.
"While in line waiting for communion the victim realized the priest was his alleged abuser, Patrick Kuffner, and confronted him. He then reported the past incident to law enforcement for investigation," the D.A.'s office said in a statement.
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a statement noted in a statement, "There is no greater purpose for law enforcement than the protection of children. We continue to ask the public to please report any instances of abuse, both past and present, for appropriate investigation. Crimes, such as those alleged, should not go unreported or unpunished."
Bail was set at $50,000. Kuffner is scheduled back in court on December 17.
The case remains under investigation by Springfield Police and the Hampden County D.A.'s office.
