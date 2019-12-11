(WGGB/WSHM) -- A New Jersey priest has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse on a fugitive warrant from Hampden County.
The Diocese of Metuchen in New Jersey said in a statement that Father Patrick Kuffner was arrested for three counts of sexual assault on a minor that date back more than three decades.
He was a layperson at the time.
A person came forward last year with the allegations, which was then referred to Hampden County prosecutors.
Father Kuffner is now on a leave of absence and not functioning as a priest.
