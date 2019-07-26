HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Holyoke are continuing to investigate a reported kidnapping in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police said that the incident occurred at an ice cream shop around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Authorities had been looking for a blue Toyota car with Mass. plates: 9DD-119. They were also looking for two suspects.
Officials stated that the vehicle and all parties involved have been located, and, at this time, no charges will be filed.
No other information about the woman or the suspects of the vehicle was immediately available.
This incident remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department's Detective Bureau.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
