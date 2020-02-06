ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police say a man is dead after his neighbor tried to save him from a dog mauling Wednesday.
In these apartments behind me, a man was killed.
Not by the dogs, police say, were mauling him, but by the neighbor they say was just trying to help.
"The neighbor knew right away that this must be an incident with the dogs," Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington tells us.
On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement says two adult male dogs were mauling their owner, 27-year-old Joshua Jadusingh, in this apartment in Adams.
They say a neighbor heard the commotion and went next door to help.
"He could hear somebody screaming for help saying, 'Please shoot the dogs'," explained Harrington.
They say a neighbor retrieved his crossbow and went back to the apartment.
Jadusingh had barricaded himself in a room at the top of the stairs.
"The neighbor shot the crossbow, hit the dog in the scruff of the neck. The dog did not die," stated Harrington.
But the crossbow's bolt struck the dog’s owner through the room’s door and killed him.
The dogs were shot and killed by police after attacking officers at the scene.
Western Mass News was at a briefing with District Attorney Andrea Harrington, where she did not name the owner or the neighbor.
She says the dogs, two pitbulls, had a history of aggression
"The dog, Max, had previously attacked somebody in the home. Our understanding is that they were kept in separate cages," continued Harrington.
Harrington, says they do not plan to press charges against the neighbor with the crossbow.
They claim that neighbor was trying to save both Jadusingh and the owner’s child who was found unharmed.
"Doing what he could to neutralize the dog. He knew that there was a child in the home and it was a really really difficult and stressful situation," added Harrington.
The D.A.'s office confirms the State Police are assisting in the investigation.
