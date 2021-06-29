SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A planning board meeting was underway in Southwick for a proposed vehicle processing facility.

Residents spoke out Tuesday night against the construction and representatives for Carvana explaining their plan as well.

Over 100 people came out for Tuesday night's meeting in hopes of getting their point across that they do not want this Carvana construction to pass.

Carvana, an online only used-car retailer, is looking to move into Southwick.

The facility is planned to be built on a 60-acre section of farmland on College Highway where a 2,000 square foot warehouse will be built to detail, process, and store cars.

Residents getting emotional at the meeting raising concerns regarding taxes, traffic, and water use at the facility.

Southwick residents concerned over Carvana Proposal SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Residents in Southwick are speaking up and taking action after ca…

The town of Southwick is currently restricting water usage, leaving residents to wonder how washing thousands of cars won't add to this problem.

"So therefore you aren't going to by drawing 25,000 gallons every day from the town water supply right?" a Southwick resident asked.

"So we're looking at different options, exploring different things that would make sense for us and for the town," Carvana representative responded.

With many questions and concerns still pending, the meeting is going to continue another day in order for all residents’ comments to be heard by the town's planning board before a vote is made.