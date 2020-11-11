(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fans hoping to cheer on the UMass basketball teams this year will have to celebrate at home.
After consulting with local health officials, UMass Athletics decided to keep fans out of the stands for the upcoming season, until further notice.
The Minutemen are scheduled to play eighteen Atlantic 10 conference games this year, nine of them set to be held at home at the Mullins Center.
Virtual season tickets will be available for fans hoping to stay caught up with the action.
