AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Athletics have announced no fans will be allowed at their home games until further notice, including basketball and hockey.
In a meeting held Wednesday, UMass officials said the decision was made in accordance with public health guidelines.
While no fans will be allowed in the Mullins Center, the season will still go on.
Later this month, the Minutemen are scheduled to play in what’s called ‘Bubbleville’ at Mohegan Sun Arena. It’s a group of teams playing regular season tournaments in pods.
UMass Minutemen head men’s basketball coach Matt McCall said the last few months preparing for the upcoming season have been challenging, but safety has been their top priority.
"It wasn't like everybody could get together, we wouldn't want that. Our biggest thing during that whole time was for everybody to be safe. We were having Zoom meetings, especially once we got our roster finalized. We started meeting two times a week via Zoom. We knocked that back to once a week because, at that point, everyone was getting a little Zoom fatigue. We were able to get everyone on-campus in the middle of August,” McCall said.
UMass will kick-off their season at Mohegan Sun around Thanksgiving. Their first Atlantic 10 conference game will be on December 9 against LaSalle.
While no fans will be allowed in the stands for now, people can still cheer on the Minutemen from home by watching at least seven games that will be nationally televised.
