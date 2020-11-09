FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Patriots and Revolution fans will not be able to watch their favorite teams in person in Foxborough this season.
Gillette Stadium announced Monday that they were recently told that Gov. Baker's executive order that prohibits large venues from opening to the public would continue for the remainder of the 2020 football and soccer seasons.
For several months, the stadium and Kraft Sports and Entertainment had been working - in collaboration with the NFL, MLS, infectious disease experts, and the state's reopening advisory board - to create a plan to have fans at the stadium at a reduced capacity.
"We understand that the advisory board, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito made this decision with the health and safety of the community in mind. Still, we know that this decision will be disappointing to the friends and family members of our respective teams and countless Patriots and Revolution Season Ticket Members who were eager to attend games this season," a statement from the stadium explained.
Gillette Stadium added that they continue to work with state officials to safely reopen the facility and look forward to welcoming Patriots and Revolution fans back when they are granted approval next year.
