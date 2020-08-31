WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Exit 14 off I-91 north in West Springfield was closed down as a tractor trailer was on fire early Monday afternoon.
Crews from both West Springfield and Holyoke responded to put out the fire.
Both the north and southbound ramps were closed as crews cleared the scene.
The truck was fully engulfed and severely damaged.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.