WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to Haydenville Road in Whately Tuesday morning for a rollover crash.
Police said no one was injured, but the crash did cause some minor traffic delays.
Officers are reminding people to drive extra careful when there is ice or snow on the roads.
