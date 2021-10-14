HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Two days after a written threat of a shooting with today's date inside a girl's bathroom at Holyoke High School, Police and school officials said there were no issues Thursday, as extra police patrolled the north campus.
Holyoke school officials told us a large number of students were absent Thursday because of safety concerns. But they said overall, Thursday went smoothly.
"It was was a very intense vibe around the whole school, very empty, and you could really feel that everyone was like mad about it," said Yazmin Rodriguez, a Holyoke High School freshman.
A tense day at Holyoke High School’s north campus, after graffiti discovered in one of the girls' bathrooms read quote:
“school shooting 10/14/2021”
Students told Western Mass News it was certainly an unusual day, as there was an increase in police officers at their school.
"It was definitely a bit of a hostile environment but all in all, it went okay," said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said it disrupted her learning because so many of her classmates were out.
"We had to miss a lot of work for it because we can’t go on without that much students," said Rodriguez.
Holyoke Public Schools told us in part-quote:
“We had a significant number of students absent today. While we don’t want students to miss class, we understand the concerns of parents, guardians, and students, and respect their decisions.”
They told us Thursday's absences counted as excused.
Out of an abundance of caution, the school had additional police presence on both Wednesday and Thursday.
We had several officers in the school, several officers on the outside...Bag checks were made. The Massachusetts State Police and the Hamden County sheriffs helped, where we had metal detectors, metal detector wands, and they actually brought an x-ray machine," said Captain Matthew Moriarty of the Holyoke Police Department.
Captain Moriarty said overall, everything went smoothly and there were no incidents.
"It was a very peaceful and quiet day...The schools have been fantastic through this whole process, the sharing of information, they had a lot of volunteers today to help with the wanding and getting the kids into school," said Capt. Moriarty.
And he said the department will continue to monitor the situation and will have a few officers at the school on various days as they remain cautious.
Between the public school's system and the Holyoke Police Department, everyone is working in conjunction to make our schools as safe and quiet as possible for everybody involved," said Capt. Moriarty.
Holyoke Police told us they are taking the threat very seriously and it is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Holyoke Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.