BOSTON (AP) — For the first time in months, Massachusetts reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic fell from 8,095 to 8,054.

Public health officials said the drop in the number of deaths was due to “ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports.”

There were 114 newly confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported Tuesday — bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to nearly 108,900 in Massachusetts.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to 733, down from 762 reported Monday. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also fell to 120, down from the 138 reported Monday.

Patients requiring intubation fell from 79 on Monday to 63 reported Tuesday.