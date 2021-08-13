WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A health alert for those looking to cool off from this heat. DCR officials said both beaches at Hampton Pond in Westfield failed their enterococci bacteria test and are now posted as "No Swimming."
They said this is common and can be caused by many things, including rainfall. Hampton Pond is tested at least once a week between Memorial Day and Labor Day in accordance with DPH requirements. The pond will be tested again on Monday. Officials said that for now, people in the area can swim in the Chicopee Reservoir at Chicopee Memorial State Park.
Officials told Western Mass News that DCR maintains a water quality hotline updated by MEMA that provides callers with daily updates. The number is (617) 626-4972.
