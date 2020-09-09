FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- No fans inside Gillette Stadium for Patriots home games through the month of September and now, no fans allowed to tailgate outside of the stadium in the parking lots.
The organization originally worked to try and give at least some fans the green light to come to Gillette Stadium and tailgate in the parking lot to cheer on the Pats, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they said it's just not possible for at least the first two home games.
This decision comes following state guidelines in attempt to keep everyone safe and COVID-19 free amid the pandemic.
The limitation on tailgating is part of the restrictions that fall under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan. That restriction applies to Sunday's home opener against Miami, as well as the September 27 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Western Mass News spoke to some fans and asked for their thoughts about this decision. Christopher Kane of Foxborough said while it's not the news he wants to hear, he believes it will be worth it in the long run.
“I think it’s good there’s no tailgating and all that ‘cause if we can just stay in our own bubbles, then we’re going to have it sooner. If we all just follow the rules, wear a mask, then we’re going to have fans in the stadium sooner rather than tailgate with everyone, so it’s kind of better in the long run,” Kane said.
While the Patriots will not be hosting fans at Gillette Stadium throughout this month, other teams are hosting fans right away including the Chiefs, Cowboys, Broncos, Bengals, Browns, Dolphins, and more.
The Patriots, however, will host two games in October - on October 11 and October 25. Whether or not fans will be able to be back inside has not yet been announced.
The Patriots did note that businesses within Patriot Place, including restaurants, will be open during games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.