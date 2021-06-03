FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This year's Atlantic hurricane season is now underway and for the second year in a row, we are expecting more storms than usual.
“Hurricanes, in one place, affect the whole country really,” said Chris Camus of Holyoke.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and it's expected to be another busy year.
“The Atlantic hurricane season last year was record breaking, which is the most named storms they’ve ever had, so obviously, the forecast isn’t like that. It would be pretty incredible to have two years like that, but looking at the other forecasts out there, it’s forecasted to be average or slightly above average,” said Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.
This year marks the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Irene, a storm that caused severe flooding and damage throughout central and western mass in 2011.
Ten years later, in 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts above-average activity. With the potential of up to 30 hurricanes, five of them could be major.
Camus told Western Mass News that preparing for a storm in this area can be stressful, but having family in Florida during hurricane season is especially tough.
“I worry, it affects a lot of people, not just my family, so it’s definitely worrisome…They have to make sure they’re stocked up on food and have a place to go for shelter,” Camus added.
Christopher Besse from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said it’s important for Bay State residents to be ready for hurricanes even though we don’t live near the coast.
“Historically, there’s been some large hurricanes that happen here. We know they’ll happen again, so we want to be prepared,” Besse explained.
He said all residents should always have a plan, no matter their location.
“We want people to have emergency supplies in their house, have at least three to five days’ worth of food and water…food, medicine, batteries flash light, radios anything they might need for their kids or pets…Even if there is no hurricane, a lot of those same preparations they can use for a tornado or blizzard as well,” Besse said.
For people who rely on electricity for medical equipment, storm prep is crucial for their health and safety.
“So people who rely on medicine or oxygen, maybe they can get extra by working with their doctor or pharmacy and same thing for people that rely on electricity for life support at home, they can register with their utility company to get on the emergency list and maybe even get a generator,” Besse noted.
