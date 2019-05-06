NORTH KINGSTON, RI (WGGB/WSHM) -- This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week and to raise awareness of the importance of preparing for the upcoming hurricane season, NOAA has launched the 2019 Hurricane Awareness Tour,
On Monday, the tour stopped in at Quonset State Airport in North Kingston, RI.
With the memories of the damage Hurricanes Florence and Michael did to parts of the United States last year and with hurricane season officially beginning on June 1, NOAA is once again embarking on their annual Hurricane Awareness Tour, which began today in Rhode Island.
The purpose of the tour is to raise awareness of the importance of preparing for this upcoming hurricane season.
This event is be open to the public from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday and it includes tours of 'hurricane hunter' aircraft: a NOAA WP-3D Orion and a U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J aircraft.
In addition to the tours of the aircraft, the public can also meet experts from the National Hurricane Center, as well as meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Norton.
