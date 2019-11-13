BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts has joined several other states that have legalized gender-neutral license designations.
The change went into effect on Tuesday.
Before yesterday, when people in Massachusetts registered for a driver's license, they had to identify as male or female, but a change at the RMV now gives them a third option: non-binary
"We want to allow a gender continuum as a civil right, a human right," said State Sen. Jo Comerford.
The RMV application for a license, learner's permit, or ID Card now has a third box to select for gender under required demographic information.
"In many respects, what this means is the state, through the RMV, has taken the first of what, I hope, are many steps forward to allow folks, who do not identify as male or female, to identify in a way that is closer to representing who they are," Comerford added.
Comerford said Senate Bill 2213 would take the ID changes a step further in the state.
"It actually gives people an opportunity to change their birth certificates and gives the state an opportunity to surface all current state documents that require this 'M' or 'F' box and assess it...assess the number of these documents, whether they’re by regulation or law, what departments they’re in, and it directs A&F [Exec. Office of Administration and Finance] to make a list of these, so we can make a plan to change them," Comerford explained.
"I think it’s good," said Sarah Hills of Springfield.
One Springfield resident said the change allows people to speak up about their identity.
"I’m in social service work, so I really believe in individuality and being able to choose, depending on the person and not being boxed in. I think it’s good. I think it opens up for people to really identify who they really truly feel they are," Hills noted.
