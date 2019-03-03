Non-emergency executive branch state employees given delayed start time Monday.

BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Due to the inclement weather, Governor Charlie Baker has issued a delayed start time on Monday for non-emergency executive branch state employees.
Non-emergency executive branch state employees are to report at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.
Governor Baker stated that this gives crews an ample amount of time to salt, sand, and clear the roadways, as well as walkways, adding that he urges everyone to plan ahead, drive cautiously, and to use public transportation if possible.
Residents who plan on using the MBTA are encouraged to check MBTA.com for additional updates.
