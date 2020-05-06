SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker revealed plans to slowly reopen the Bay State up in less than two weeks.
The question is when will the economy truly be up and running again?
Residents in western Mass said they don’t plan to go shopping right away, and one economics professor told Western Mass News that if we let our guard down right away, non-essential businesses could lose even more money.
“Just because its clear doesn’t mean everyone should be rushing and flocking," said Chicopee resident Darlene Labonet.
Labonet told Western Mass News she's not ready to go shopping and nor does she see herself going with her husband Stephen to their favorite restaurant on May 18, the day Baker said is when the state will slowly reopen some businesses.
But others may be ready to get out of the house and go back to a normal life.
“It’s their decision. If that’s what they choose then that’s what they want to do. That’s their decision, but we may not do that," said Chicopee resident Stephen Labonet.
Doctor Karl Petrick, an economics professor from Western New England University said if stores do reopen, they likely won’t open at full capacity.
"It’s very likely if we do reopen it will be on a constrained basis. Meaning stores will have to have maybe half capacity if they open. Maybe some different types of businesses will not be able to open up just yet because [it will be] really difficult to not have proximity in some cases," Petrick explained.
Petrick said that as things get back to normal, wearing masks and social distancing will be a requirement for a while.
“I think that behavior has become part of the fiber for us now for quite some time. Wearing face masks when you’re in public like when being in the store will become pretty normal for the rest of the year at least," Petrick said.
Petrick told us if people are not confident with the COVID-19 numbers, that could stop them from going out shopping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.