SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is helping youths in need, one bike at a time.
For the past two years, Bob "The Bike Man" Charland has been fixing, tuning, and polishing bikes.
"We make sure all the bikes have reflectors," Charland tells us. "If the seats have any rips in them at all, we take the seat off and replace it. I never want to give a child a bike that they wouldn't be proud to have."
Pedal Thru Youth was started to give kids in lower-income areas of Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee a sense of freedom and fun.
"I saw that," stated Charland. "There was so many kids, nowadays, sitting on the couch playing video games. When I was a kid, we were always outside. We were outside playing, we were outside riding our bikes, and, nowadays, you don't see it as much. I wanted to get kids active, [and] get them out in the community."
With help from local law enforcement, Charland has visited fifteen schools and handed out more than 1,000 bikes.
"We get to see firsthand," says Charland. "The look on the kids' faces when we wheel a bike out to them."
This past week, Pedal Thru Youth received a big donation from the Longmeadow Police Department that will help them continue their mission.
"We don't even work with Longmeadow," said Charland. "As far as going to schools, because Longmeadow is not a poverty area. It's really nice to see all these different agencies we're not even affiliated with stepping up and seeing what we're doing, seeing how every project we have goes right back out to the community to help these kids."
Charland's service continues to grow.
A large warehouse in Springfield was recently donated to him, and, in the next couple months, Charland is helping people on probation complete their community service.
"I'm working with Holyoke, and," continued Charland. "Apparently they have a Veterans Courts system there so vets that have offended will have the opportunity to come here and work with us. In my eyes, it's a chance for them to feel apart of a time again, and pay off their debt that they owe to the court system."
Charland says the non-profit has become more than he ever expected.
Pedal Thru Youth is completely booked with schools for 2019.
"This bike is pretty much ready to go, and," says Charland. "When we're finished with a bike, we put our decal on it, Pedal Thru Youth."
To find out more information on how you can help Bob, click or tap here.
