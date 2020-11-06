AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Center for Human Development honored their essential workers with a drive-thru "Parade of Champions" on Friday night.
The parade was a socially distant way for the non-profit to honor those who continued on the front lines of the pandemic.
Organizers told Western Mass News they replaced their usual in-person thank you event with this drive-thru.
Staffers picked up an array of individual treats and specialty items from local vendors. All individually wrapped and handed to them in the parking lot of the Chez Josef banquet hall in Agawam.
