AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Center for Human Development honored their essential workers with a drive-thru "Parade of Champions" on Friday night.

The parade was a socially distant way for the non-profit to honor those who continued on the front lines of the pandemic.

Organizers told Western Mass News they replaced their usual in-person thank you event with this drive-thru.

Staffers picked up an array of individual treats and specialty items from local vendors. All individually wrapped and handed to them in the parking lot of the Chez Josef banquet hall in Agawam.

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.