LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The nonprofit organization, CREW, which stands for Collectively Recognizing Empowerment Within, is presenting a citizenship award tonight.
CREW is honoring Benny Correa and Amanda Disley-Correa from Springfield.
They are the couple who have been getting national attention after helping track down the suspect in the amber alert that shocked Springfield a few weeks ago.
The event tonight is a dinner and dance at the Ludlow Country Club.
Wayman Lee, president of CREW, tells Western Mass News that each year, they pick out individuals who do outstanding things in the community to be honored.
The Springfield couple was also honored at the Boston Celtics game on Thursday.
