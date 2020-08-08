WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A PPE donation drive happened today outside of the Quality Inn in West Springfield.
There were thousands of masks and hand sanitizers with several local organizations that showed up to collect the PPE.
Western Mass News caught up with members of Sewa International, which is a non-profit organization that specializes in disaster relief.
Raj Rayonia, the group leader, told Western Mass News their message to those working hard during the pandemic.
"All the front-line workers, the first responders, people working for rescue missions, the soup kitchens, the hospitals, we thank them a lot. We also want to give them a message that, you know, you guys are doing the best, and, as a community, we have the responsibility to do something for them," Rayonia said.
He also said he wants everyone to stay safe and healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.