(WGGB/WSHM) -- As the snow continues to fall, there is a 40 miles per hour speed restriction on the Mass. Pike from the New York state line to Framingham.
MassDOT reports that they have more than 2,600 pieces of equipment statewide to stay on top of the steady snowfall.
Also, there is a ban on tractor-trailers and some other vehicles on the Mass. Pike until midnight as Governor Charlie Barker asks everyone to stay off the roads, if possible.
Bradley International Airport has many departing and arrival flights canceled this morning and they are advising flyers to confirm their flight status with the airline before heading the airport.
Also, the PVTA said that buses will be running with possible delays in service and cancellations based on road conditions. They are advising bus riders to check the bus schedule.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest conditions throughout the day on-air and in our app.
