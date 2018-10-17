PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A North Adams man entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday morning in Berkshire Superior Court in connection to a fatal hit and run.
Members of the North Adams and Pittsfield Police say that 32-year-old Brian Dillard struck a motorcyclist with his car on August, 24, and then drove off.
The driver of the motorcycle, 49-year-old Alan Keefe of Pittsfield, died from his injuries.
Dillard is also being charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident death resulting, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
Dillard is also being held without the right to bail.
