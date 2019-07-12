NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A North Adams man is arrested Thursday morning, accused of assault with intent to murder his wife.
42-year-old Michael Cook Sr. was arraigned in Northern Berkshire County District Court.
He's held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing on July 17th.
Cook's wife is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
His charges include Assault to murder, Assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and Assault and battery on a family or household member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.