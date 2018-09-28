A Berkshire County man is facing several federal charges for alleged child exploitation.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 43-year-old Anthony Deordio of North Adams is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornogrpahy.
"Between November 2017 and March 2018, Deordio is alleged to have used a child to produce child pornography and distribute, receive and possess child pornography," the U.S. Attorney's office added in a statement.
Deordio is currently in state custody on related charges. He is expected to appear in federal court in Springfield at a later date.
