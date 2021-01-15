(WGGB/WSHM) -- A North Adams man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleaded guilty to several child exploitation charges.
The U.S. Attorney's office said 46-year-old Anthony Deordio used a minor victim to produce child pornography in November 2017.
Investigators identified Deordio in video of that incident that was recovered in a separate jurisdiction.
According to prosecutors, Deordio was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in a Massachusetts state court in 2006.
In addition to his prison sentence, Deordio is also subject to a lifetime of supervised release.
